By this time next week, we will be well and truly into the window of veteran celebrations and support events wrapped around Veterans Day in the Antelope Valley. It starts, this weekend, and ends as we prepare for Thanksgiving.
On Sunday, with his caregivers and help from American Legion Auxiliary from Post 348, World War II veteran Lou Moore will greet his 100th birthday. A witty 99-year-old as of today, he has been having a run with celebrity.
His book detailing his 74-year-old marriage to Nellie Moore enjoyed a brisk run on Amazon book sales. Moore served in the US Army Air Force in Europe during World War II and, last year, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal that went to Chinese American veterans of history’s greatest conflict.
In the days preceding Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, known conversationally as “The AV Wall,” will present at the Palmdale Amphitheater. The half-scale tribute to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington is engraved with the names of the 58,000-plus Americans killed during one of our nation’s longest conflicts. The names of 76 Americans from the Antelope Valley are on the wall.
The AV Wall opens with a 5 p.m. ceremony, on Nov. 9, and will be available for viewing 24 hours a day through Nov. 13. There is no cost for admission, other than reverence for Americans who lost their lives in service to our nation.
Marine Corps veterans never let Nov. 10 pass without a big salute to the service that began recruiting on that date, in 1775, at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia. There’s pride for the origin story and the big part will be on Nov. 10 at Bravery Brewing. The oldest Marine will be honored, most likely WWII veteran Palmer Andrews, who served with the Corps’ icon of leadership, Chesty Puller. The youngest Marine will cut and serve the cake.
Veterans Day originally was Armistice Day, to mark the sacrifices of Americans at the end of World War I. The day holds particular meaning in my family. My grandmother’s brother, Marine Pfc. Otto Joseph Turley was fatally wounded, on Nov. 11, the last day of WWI. We have tried not to let the Gold Star we wear in our hearts dim over a century.
Across the Antelope Valley on Nov. 11, which falls on a Friday, this year, there will be ceremonies organized by a variety of veterans support organizations. Among the biggest will be the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial at 11 a.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater. Other observations are planned at 9 a.m., at the Lancaster Cemetery and at 11 a.m., at Joshua Memorial Park. Mojave and other East Kern communities also set their own ceremonies.
Veterans make a distinction that Memorial Day is to honor the fallen. Veterans Day is the day when veterans of all eras of service and all branches or our nation’s armed forces, are honored. I have an Army dad of the Vietnam war who says to his Navy son of Operation Desert Storm, “This is the day when father and son become brothers.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. He served as an Army paratrooper in Cold War Europe and deployed to the Iraq War as embedded reporter for the Valley Press.
