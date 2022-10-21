Dear Heloise: I have worked for a major credit card company for over 10 years. During that period of time, I’ve been appalled at the number of perks that have been removed from credit cards and the high interest rates people have to pay. The excuse used to justify dropping perks is that the card companies claim people just didn’t use those services. Perks such as rental car insurance, roadside assistance, flight accident insurance, lost luggage protection — just to name a few — were rarely, if ever, explained to the card holder. So, it’s not surprising no one used those services since they didn’t know about them. By not using the “perks,” the card companies reap higher profits.
Now the question is, what can we, as consumers, do about this situation? Here are some tips:
• Find out what your card offers in the way of “perks and benefits.” Do this by calling or emailing the company.
• If they don’t cooperate, switch credit card companies. Some card companies still offer benefits and will welcome you to their list of users.
• You might also want to consider using your credit card only in cases of an emergency. Why should you support a corporation that doesn’t support your needs?
Dear Heloise: Just a reminder to those who have an elderly relative in a nursing home: Cards, letters and a phone call every now and then means the world to people who feel as if they have been warehoused and forgotten before they die. I’ve seen far too many elderly folks who don’t receive any attention from relatives or even a phone call to say “hello.” Families never seem to have the time or interest in taking them anywhere. If your readers have a relative who lives alone, or is in a nursing home or assisted living, and can walk, take them to lunch or dinner once in a while. Bring them candy, a book, a magazine or just about any surprise gift. Anything from a scarf to a fancy soap will make them happy.
Remember, one day that might be you in that wheelchair or in that nursing home.
— Martha S., Santa Fe, NM
Martha, you bring up a very valid point. The elderly need someone to talk to, to interact with and to keep them interested in life. It only takes a minute to call someone and say hello or spend an afternoon with them. Put yourself in their place. Do you like to be ignored or forgotten?
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.