Dear Heloise: I’ve had scammers calling me right and left lately: It’s usually the famous “Congrtulations. You’ve won a new boat, house or complete set of cookware, or a vacation with all expenses paid to Hawaii, Fiji, Bora Bora or anywhere you’d like. All you have to do is pay for the taxes. Or maybe you have to pay for shipping and handling.” It doesn’t matter what they tell you because it’s all a lie. If you’re snowed in or freezing in some snowy city, it might sound good to win a trip to the sunny island of Maui, but ask yourself, “Why me?” How did you get so lucky? They’ll try to be charming and win your trust, but they’re just a bunch of low-life scammers who’ll steal your life savings if you let them. Hang up on those calls and hang onto your money.

 — Frank and Carol H., Milford, Del.

