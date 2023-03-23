Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When making a family cookbook, I typed and copied each recipe onto an 8-1/2-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper and stored them in a three-ring binder. To protect each recipe, I inserted the paper into a plastic sleeve. Now, when family members prepare a dish using my recipes, if there are food spills on the recipe, all they have to do is wipe off the plastic sleeve.

 — Pat Austin

