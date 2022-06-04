It has been warm the last few days, but I do not consider it hot until it is in the 100s. However, with just a little effort you probably worked up a good sweat.
Plants do something similar: they transpire. In fact, some plants will transpire much more water than we will sweat on hot days. They will even transpire more than we will sweat on cool days.
When a plant transpires, water is lost from small pores on the bottom of the leaves. A plant is trying to make an environment around the leaves similar to the environment inside the plant. If the air around the plant is dry, the plant transpires out water vapor to increase the humidity around the leaf. When it is very hot or windy the plant transpires more and more water, trying to equalize the difference.
Most of the water a plant takes up in its roots is transpired. For every 100 gallons of water the plant absorbs by the roots, more than 99 gallons are transpired. Less than a gallon is used for plant growth.
Transpiration has a second benefit to plants because the water movement through the plant during transpiration is needed to help absorb water from the soil and keep water moving through the plant.
These 99 gallons of water used for transpiration to one gallon for growth means that your lawn uses only about 1% more water than an uncovered swimming pool of the same size. In a swimming pool, we use the term evaporation, instead of transpiration, in fact the term we use today for plants and irrigation is evapo-transpiration.
If the humidity is high from evaporation, then transpiration decreases, if the humidity is low from evaporation then the transpiration rate is high.
Plants that are considered drought-tolerant have adapted to prevent transpiration. Because drought tolerant plants transpire less water, they absorb less water and they grow slower.
Drought tolerant plants usually have smaller leaves. Smaller leaves means less pores to lose water. Cactus thorns are actually leaves and the stem has taken over the process of photosynthesis. Pine tree needles have grooves in the needles and the pores are found at the bottom of these grooves. This helps prevent transpiration.
Locust trees that are commonly planted in the Antelope Valley have small leaves to help make them drought tolerant, but they go a step farther. Locust trees start losing their leaves in late summer. Again, less leaves, less pores. So if your honey locust, Idaho locust, black locust or purple robe locust are losing leaves it may be a normal process. If you water these trees more, they may hold their leaves longer.
Another common way drought tolerant plants prevent transpiration is by having waxy leaves to hold in the moisture.
Drought tolerant plants are generally slow growing. It is a myth of fast growing drought tolerant plants.
