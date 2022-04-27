I was watching a short video the other day of my son-in-law, Jacob, reading to our grandchild Archie, who will turn two years old later this year. Archie already loves being read to in his dad’s lap.
The videos my daughter Grace makes are how we stay connected a couple of time zones away. What is clear was how much love and warmth carom back and forth between the three of them, like an energy field.
My son-in-law croons “Row Your Boat,” my grandson coos in delight and my daughter encourages the both of them. Honestly, it’s a little vision of what heaven can be.
And then there is hell.
All children deserve love and warmth and when they have it, they thrive. As often as I am a kind of social worker, professionally, I cringe at the news of bombs and shells falling on babies whether they are in Ukraine or Yemen or Afghanistan. But it happens and I can’t make it stop.
Sometimes the bombs and shells explode too close to home and they aren’t dropped from planes or shot from cannons.
Nine years ago, as my newsroom career was ending, the Valley Press broke news of Gabriel Fernandez, a little boy murdered by the adults left in charge of him. Very similar things happened to other children some years later — Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro. They were little kids who were unloved, unprotected and beaten to death.
For as long as I have lived in the Antelope Valley, the region held a rap as a haven for child abuse and the killers who abuse.
Turns out it is worse in other areas of Los Angeles County, in South Los Angeles and the Bay Area, but there is little comfort in that. Abuse happens where it happens. So, what’s to be done?
About the time our bad rap made the national news, a posse of good men and women worked together to establish the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley. Look on the list of the founders, Board members, sponsors and supporters and you will recognize a lot of the names — and some you won’t know. But they were all doing the good thing as best they understood to do it.
More than 30 years later, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is an essential element of holding back the storm. It’s hard to imagine that a pinwheel, that child’s simple plaything, could stand up to storm, but it may be so, if you decide to help. The nonprofit organization is providing therapy for more than 1,000 children this year, according to the group’s communications director, Carol Stevenson.
The organization is in the last day or two of its fundraising drive called “Pinwheels of Hope” and for a “C-Note,” you know, old movie talk for a $100 bill, you can buy a pinwheel. And maybe, just maybe, you could lay the ground to prevent more like Gabriel, Anthony and Noah.
In addition to therapy for children, the Children’s Center intervenes to improve the parenting and supervision skills of the caregivers. One of the programs offers to help “Parent like a superhero,” for children ages one to 10 years old and their parents.
The Children’s Center is like all nonprofits, relying on the kindness of strangers — and the good will of friends — to make its programs sustainable. In this case, the goal is to prevent more cases like Gabriel, Anthony and Noah and all the little boys and girls deserving of kindness and warmth.
You can still sponsor a pinwheel and maybe help turn back the storm. The Pinwheels of Hope can be found at #EndChildAbuseAV, by contacting give@childrenscenterav.org or by calling 661-949-1206. You can learn more at ccav.org/pinwheels
Had he lived, Gabriel would be 16 years old. There’s a memorial mural to him at East Avenue Q-10 in Palmdale.
I keep thinking he should have had a pinwheel instead of a memorial mural.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Center. An Army veteran, he specializes in veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
