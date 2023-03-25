Pine trees are one of the best-adapted evergreens for the Antelope Valley.
Probably four or five different pine trees are climatically a better fit for the Antelope Valley, and another three or four related trees do well here.
Lately one of the biggest problems with pine trees and their conifer relatives is drip irrigation and the drought.
Conifers, including pine trees, require a symbiotic fungus to survive. This fungus helps conifers take up water. During drought, the fungus dies first and the conifers struggle to absorb water out of the soil.
Unless you use a lot of drip emitters, there may not be enough moist spots for the fungus to survive and help the conifers absorb water. This is more important to redwoods and deodar cedars than pine trees.
The Aleppo pine (pinus halepensis) has been planted in the Antelope Valley for the longest period of time. This tall, light, green pine tree has a semi-weeping growth habit, especially when young, and has been often used for windbreaks.
The Aleppo pine can grow about 30 to 50 feet tall and just as wide. The Aleppo pine can become a little too large for most residential landscapes.
The pine most commonly planted today is the eldarica pine. It is more upright and very symmetrically shaped. They are commonly sold as Christmas trees and are more commonly planted than Aleppo pines.
The brutia pine is basically the same as an eldarica pine, except the needles are bluish or darker green in color. The eldarica pine and brutia pines are closely related to the Aleppo pine.
Another good pine tree for the Antelope Valley is the Italian stone pine (pinus pinea). Like a shade tree, it reaches about 20 to 30 feet tall and wide and tall fairly quickly. Its shape, when very young, is very symmetrical and you may have purchased one during the holidays as a small blue pine.
Given some time — about 50 or more years — a stone pine can grow to 70 to 80 feet tall. In older sections of Palmdale and Lancaster, you may see some very large pine trees, which are Italian stone pines.
The most commonly planted pine tree in Southern California is the Canary Island pine (pinus canariensis), which could freeze in a cold location or a cold winter. A good substitution for it in the Antelope Valley is the Chir pine (pinus roxburgii), which has long needles and a pyramidal shape, growing to 30 feet tall and wide. It can also be damaged in very cold weather.
Other pine-like trees, called conifers, also will grow here. They include cypress, cedars and any other trees that have cones instead of flowers; actually, the cones are the flowers.
Arizona cypress has been a very successful windbreak tree that has been used in the Antelope Valley. Most are bluish-green and pyramidal in shape.
It is best to shear this tree every year for the first 10 years to keep the tree neat and pyramidal in shape. It is also best to buy a grafted Arizona cypress rather than one grown from seed. Grafted cypress will have more uniform growth habit and color, but they are more expensive. Arizona cypress grows to about 20 to 30 feet tall and 10 to 20 feet wide.
However, I would not recommend planting them any more. Over the last few years, a disease called pitch canker has been attacking and killing Arizona cypress trees.
Leyland cypress (cupressocyparis leylandii) has been used as a replacement for the common Arizona cypress due to their softer look. In the last 30-plus years the Leyland cypress have developed a major problem in the Antelope Valley with a type of canker disease, and I no longer recommend planting them, either.
Many of the conifers have a problem with our alkaline soil or they become too big for the landscape. Incense cedar (calcoderus decurrens) does grow well in the Antelope Valley with some extra iron fertilizer because they do not tolerate our alkaline soil.
Lately more deodar cedars (cedrus deodara) have been planted. These very large pyramidal trees quickly outgrow most home landscapes, they have a major problem with our soil.
A commonly planted conifer is the giant sequoia (sequoiadendron giganteum). Although it is one of the largest trees in the world, it will fit the landscape for many years. This dark green pyramidal shaped tree requires extra iron fertilizer to keep it green.
Colorado blue spruce falls in the same category as the last few; they do not tolerate our alkaline soil and become yellow.
Many conifers will grow in the Antelope Valley. With careful selection and planning, it can become a focal point of your landscape.
