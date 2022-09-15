Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Years ago, when I discovered a loose button on a garment, or found a missing button on the floor in the house, I never had a consistent place to leave it until I was ready to sew it back onto the garment that it came from. I would often lay it on a shelf in one room or another, or pin it on several pincushions that I already had around the house.

Suddenly, I got an idea: Dedicate one pin cushion solely for lost buttons.

