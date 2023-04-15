Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When buying new pillows, they can sometimes be too fluffy, so when sleeping, the neck can stay in an uncomfortable position and even hurt in the morning. So, people do not end up using the pillow, either returning it or giving it away and buying another pillow to try.

I have several pillows that I could not use because of the overstuffed filling. But then, I opened a 4-inch hole at the seam, removed a couple of handfuls of stuffing and sewed the hole closed by hand or by sewing machine. This saved my neck and pocketbook, and now I have several pillows — for myself and guests.

