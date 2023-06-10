Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: A number of years ago, I purchased a couple of mini picture albums at the dollar store. I use them as themed holders for my recipes.

One holds all the ones I use for Christmas, another holds all my favorite sweet recipes, and another holds my favorite non-sweet recipes and hints on making things. All of the covers are different. It sure saves time when I only have to grab one and all my favorites are right there.

