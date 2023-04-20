Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read a recent hint about not answering unrecognized phone calls today. I am a physician, and my assistant and I must call patients about test results, medications, etc. We lose a lot of time making repeated unanswered calls, especially when there isn’t a voice mailbox set up.

Please, please, please set up caller ID — for your physicians, dentists, pharmacies, etc. — and make sure you have a working voice mailbox. If you need help setting it up, we can probably help you during a visit (or you can ask any teenager.). Thanks for your great column.

