Dear Annie: Your answer to “Not Dog Tired Anymore” was great from the human point of view, but not so much from the animals’. I’m an animal behavior consultant and have seen problems arise from inconsistencies such as these. Like children, pets need to have a sense of security about their routines so they can predict their future. Any time we are inconsistent, they lose a little confidence about what happens next. I’d recommend that the owners decide on a routine, whatever it is, and then stick with it.

 — Animal Helper

