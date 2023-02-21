Today’s Sound Off is about our furry friends:
Dear Readers: As many of you know, everyone here at Heloise Central loves animals, and all of us have had rescue animals that we took into our homes now or at sometime in the past.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 10:45 am
With the approach of springtime, there is usually an abundance of puppies and kittens that need homes. Sadly, according to the Animal League, more than 70,000 puppies and kittens are born daily in the US, producing about 3.7 million animals that are euthanized annually in shelters. This doesn’t even include the number of animals that are feral and die by being hit by cars, those that starve to death or those that get sick and die alone. There simply aren’t enough homes for all of these animals. It costs taxpayers about two billion dollars a year to house, euthanize and dispose of homeless animals every year.
If you have not already spayed or neutered your pets, please do so as soon as possible. With pet ownership comes responsibility. Pets are not status symbols. They depend on us for their food, shelter and protection.
Before you adopt a kitten or a puppy, please remember that pets are not disposable commodities. They are lifelong companions and family members. They need your time and attention, but they also need their shots and to be neutered or spayed. Most of all, they need to be loved and appreciated. If you cannot make that commitment to an animal, perhaps it would be wise not to adopt a pet.
If you chose not to adopt a pet, there are shelters that would gladly welcome volunteers and donations. Your help is always appreciated for the homeless pets that are surrendered to a shelter.
— Heloise
Ice pick uses
Got an ice pick in your kitchen drawer? Here are some additional uses for it:
• Poke new holes in a belt.
• Use as an aerator for soil in potted plants.
• Punch a hole in soil for tiny seeds.
• Create a hole in fabric when sewing.
The end of ants
Dear Heloise: Warmer weather will be here very soon, and I have my bottle of half vinegar and half water all ready under the sink.
I discovered that using this mixture can kill ants that always seem to be a problem where I live. I saw a trail of ants heading for the dry cat food, and with only a couple of sprays, they were dead.
— Agnes J., Hollywood, Fla.
Agnes, not only does the vinegar and water work on killing ants, it also erases the little scent trail they leave behind for other ants to follow.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
