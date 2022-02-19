Peat moss is a common ingredient in potting soils. If you are into gardening programs or books, you often hear about peat moss or peat.
Peat is decayed mosses, reeds and other plants that accumulated over centuries in swamps or bogs. After the plants die, they sink to the bottom of the bog, where they slowly decompose. New plants grow on top of the decaying plants and, in turn, die and settle to the bottom. Over time, the decaying plants are pressed into a compact mass and now you have peat moss.
Several different materials are commonly called “peat,” which can cause great confusion. Humus, reed and sedge peats are usually almost black in color. The dark color is because the peat moss is in the most advanced state of decay. These types of peat mosses consist of fine particles. They may also have high amounts of naturally occurring salts that may hurt your plants.
Sphagnum peat moss is better than ordinary peat moss because its primary content is the sphagnum moss plant. Sphagnum refers to any of a group of pale green mosses that grow in bogs and marshes. They grow in large clumps, and their trailing or submerged stems may reach a length of a foot or more. Unlike most other mosses, sphagnum mosses have many large empty cells in their leaves and stems. These cells absorb water like sponges, and a single peat moss plant can hold as much as 200 times its weight in water.
Sphagnum moss is the least decomposed plant material found in peat. Since the moss is only partially decomposed, the water holding capacity is not the same as a “fresh” plant. It can still hold 20 times its weight in water. This is particularly true of Canadian sphagnum peat moss. In Canada, the growing season is very short and the water very cold. The process of decay is considerably reduced, and the peat structure is not destroyed.
Sphagnum moss is harvested from the water in bogs and marshes and hung on racks to dry in the summer sun. They are then carefully packaged in bags that are slightly compressed so as not to destroy their structure. This is the moss used to pack around bare root plants and line hanging baskets. Sphagnum moss can also be ground to a very fine material for covering seeds to encourage germination.
Because of its beneficial properties, wide availability, and reasonably low cost, sphagnum peat moss is the most widely used ingredient for greenhouse soils. Because of its characteristics, it is highly valued as a soil amendment. The soils in and around the Antelope Valley are low in organic matter. Peat moss is a great source of organic matter, and it also helps to acidify the soil, which we also need.
If you want to grow acid-loving plants like camellias and azaleas, mixing peat moss into the soil when planting and then mulching with peat moss is a good practice. However, for the average landscape plant, peat moss is one of the most expensive types of organic matter available. I normally use some type of organic matter like forest humus or compost.
Where we use peat moss the most is in container planting mixes, and propagation mixes. I use different mixtures of peat moss and sand, to make different propagation mixes to root out cuttings. More moist loving plants like African violets, I make a mix with about 75 to 90 percent peat moss and the rest clean sand or perlite. Typical landscape plants the propagation mix is closer to 50-50. Cactus and succulents, I use only about 10 to 20 percent peat moss and the remainder sand.
If you do plan to purchase peat moss, you should take care that the peat moss you purchase is labeled sphagnum peat moss and that the quality is in line with the price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.