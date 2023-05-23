More and more people are consciously making healthy food choices to promote and maintain their well-being.
The Food and Drug Administration updated the nutritional labeling to make it easier for you and me to decipher the food choices and for us to make an informed decision. But for the information to be useful, we need to understand what the label means as you stand in the grocery aisles trying to make the right decision before you put the item on your cart. There are many choices, and you do not have all day.
The nutrition facts label is a standardized label found on packaged food products that provides product-specific information, including serving size, calories and nutrient information. The bottom section contains a footnote that explains the % Daily Value and gives the number of calories used for general nutrition advice (usually based on a 2,000 calories per day).
Start with the serving information at the top of the label. First, look at the serving size and the number of serving in the container. The serving size is shown as a common household measure such as cups, tablespoon, piece, slice, or jar. It is followed by the metric amount in grams (g).
The nutrition information listed thereafter is usually based on one serving. Sometimes, you may find the nutritional information listed per package. One package of food may contain more than one serving. If, for example, you consumed a whole package of food containing three servings, you have to multiply the calories by three to determine how much calories you just put in your body.
If you plan to exercise to burn those calories, be sure to triple the effort. It is easy to overdose on those calories if you do not pay attention to the serving size.
Underneath the service size is the number of calories per serving. Calories provide a measure of how much energy you get from a serving of this food. If you are looking at 100 calories per serving of five cookies, eating 10 cookies in one setting equals two servings, equals a total of 200 calories.
If you are trying to lose weight, it’s important to pay attention to the number of calories you consume. In the standardized nutritional label, 2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutritional advice. Your calorie requirement may be higher or lower and vary depending on your age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level.
A list of key nutrients that impact your health follows the caloric content per serving. You can use this information to look for foods that contain more of the nutrient you want to get more of and less of the nutrients you may want to limit, depending on your nutritional goal and health conditions.
• Total fat — The nutrition label lists the amounts of fat (saturated and unsaturated) in the food. Saturated fat is associated with adverse health effects. If you have heart disease, it’s best to avoid it, or choose the food with the lowest number.
• Cholesterol — A high level of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease. If this is a key health indicator for you, choose the food with the lowest number.
• Sodium — This is a mineral found in salt. High levels of sodium in our body can increase blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease. Try to choose foods that are low in sodium as common practice. Canned foods are generally high in sodium content.
• Total carbohydrates (dietary fibers and sugar) — Carbohydrates provide energy to your body. But not all are desirable. Choosing foods high in complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, versus simple carbohydrates such as sugar, is essential.
Fiber is the type of carbohydrates that is important to our digestive system. It helps to keep you feeling full and can also lower your risk of heart disease. High-fiber food is the better choice.
Watch out for the sugary drinks available everywhere, in oversize containers. Often, they contain multiple servings. Though those drinks may give you a quick energy boost, too much sugar can lead to weight gain and increase risk of chronic diseases. Foods low in added sugar are better choices.
• Protein — This is an important nutrient that helps build and repair tissues in your body. If you are trying to build muscles, choose the foods with the higher value.
Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium are nutrients that Americans generally do not get enough of, according to the FDA. There is a variety of dietary supplements available to help meet our dietary requirements of these essential nutrients.
The % Daily Value makes it easy for you to make comparisons. The daily values are reference amounts (expressed in grams, milligrams, or micrograms) of nutrients to consume or not to exceed each day. The % Daily Value shows how much a nutrient in a serving of a food contributes to a total daily diet. Use the % Daily Value to make dietary trade-off with other foods throughout the day to balance your nutrient intake.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
