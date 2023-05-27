Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My partner was made disabled last year and is confined to a wheelchair. At the moment, he is in the hospital and has been since last August. When he was in the spinal unit, I only saw him three days a week but would FaceTime every day. Now that he is closer to me, he wants me to be at his bedside seven days a week.

My doctor, who knows us both, said I need to take time for myself and has explained this to my partner, but still he moans that I am not at the hospital seven days a week for five hours each time. When I do go, he is asleep most of the time or moaning at the nurses that he wants his medication. I understand that this is a massive change to his life, and that my life has to change, too, but is it wrong to want two days to myself so I can chill and do what I need to do? Please help.

