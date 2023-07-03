Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Please share your thoughts on this topic, which has been annoying me for some time.

I always find people park their cars right next to me as if there is no other space, when in fact there are plenty of spaces available. Why do people want to park directly next to a car when they don’t have to? I find it so intrusive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.