Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: As a 31-year-old female who is a sober alcoholic, I’d like to offer my advice to parents of alcoholics who put their foot down by telling their grown “children” to either stop drinking and using or leave the house. Good for you.

I don’t actively work in a traditional recovery program, but I go to therapy and take medications to make sure I stay sober.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.