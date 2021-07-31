Over the last several years your home landscaping has become more important to the quality of life.
Words like water restrictions, “home-cations,” “stay at home” and “staycations” should have caused many people to rethink their landscapes. In the past, landscaping just meant throwing some grass down and planting a few plants that you like from the nursery and calling the landscaping done. This year we seem to be doubling down with pandemic and drought.
You can plant your landscape with many goals in mind, like saving water, reducing green waste, improving home security, enjoying your outdoor space and a play area for the kids. The main goal should always be to increase your pleasure in your landscape.
There are many reasons to landscape and many ways to design your landscape. But the key word in landscaping is “functional.” A landscape should be designed around the way you live, your likes and your needs. After the functional items are placed in the landscape design, we add finishing touches to make the landscape more drought tolerant, energy efficient and beautiful.
With the drought hitting hard, it is time to reconsider parts of your landscape. For years the target for making your landscape more water friendly has been lawns. If you still have a lawn, I would highly recommend taking advantage of a cash-for-grass program, if your water district is offering one.
California state officials have been saying for years to remove the lawn and save the trees. The problem is most of the California deserts have no native trees. Most shade trees need some to a lot of water to survive. There is no such thing as a fast-growing, drought-tolerant shade tree. The tree can have an extensive root system covering many homes. You may have stopped watering your tree, but your neighbors are watering your tree for you. When everybody has rock landscapes, you will not see too many trees surviving.
So the best fast-growing tree is a patio cover. It may have a high initial cost, but in the long run can be more cost-efficient than trees.
Now under that patio cover, instead of a rock landscape that is hard to walk on, maybe try a patio. The patio does not have to be concrete, but with stamping and staining a concrete patio can be spectacular. I build a lot of patios out of commercial pavers; they come in many sizes, colors and textures. One of the advantages of pavers is that they allow water to soak into the soil if it rains.
This fall at Antelope Valley College, a class in concrete and masonry is being offered (AGRI 153). The class could help you design, plan and install various concrete and masonry projects. Some examples include walls, planters and walks. Even if you do not want to do the labor, it can help you ask the right questions of potential contractors. If you want to become a contractor, the class will help you meet the required hours needed to become a contractor.
Also, a landscape construction class in wood and lighting is also being offered (AGRI 155). The class covers decks, sheds, fences and other wood project used in the landscape. It also covers landscape lighting. It also will meet required hours towards a contractor’s license or be a great DIY class.
It is past time to make your landscape a great place to live or stay year-round, while using less water.
