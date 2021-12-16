Pablo Estrada, of Palmdale, has joined the ULI/REAP Virtual Academy, a nationwide initiative in diversity and inclusion in commercial real estate. He received the Eric S. Yarbro Scholarship and is a fellow.
Estrada is also an outreach associate with GRID Alternatives, that works on solar panels, as well as handling client projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in history, with a minor in urban and regional planning.
He has studied at the University of Michigan as a Taubman College Pathways scholar in architecture, urban planning and urban design. Estrada is interested in project management, real estate development and urban planning.
“After having been in the program for a few weeks, I have found that it has surpassed my initial expectations,” he said. “Not only have I been able to learn more technical terms and skills through the online/on-demand modules, I have also been able to network with people from different sectors within real estate through the great live session presentations from industry professionals.”
The ULI/REAP Virtual Academy in commercial real estate launched its third nationwide program since its inauguration in the fall of last year, with a kickoff event, on Oct. 18, which was attended by 105 fellows from across Canada and the United States.
