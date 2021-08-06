In a long and remarkable run that began when he tagged along with his father to NBC television studios in New York to watch “Howdy Duty” in about 1951, Cunneff has lived the history from the inside.
Jack Paar, Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson, “The Waltons,” “Maude,” “Wonder Woman” — Cunneff has been involved with hundreds of shows over the years in several aspects of the industry.
He began as a page at NBC in his teens, and later went on to work in programming, at various times as program coordinator, director of standards, executive producer, and writer.
He earned a Writers Guild Award nomination for his writing of a 1978 episode of “The Waltons” in which Corabeth Godsey battles an alcohol problem.
“I’m the original Broadway brat,” Cunneff said, telling the story of how his parents met when both were cast in the hit musical “Oklahoma” in New York City.
His father, Joseph Cunneff, was a singer and his mother, Pat Likely, a dancer. Later, Joseph would get into television. “He was in it for 27 years, and he was a real pioneer,” the son said. “He shared so much with me. It all began there.”
The elder Cunneff worked as an original unit manager at NBC, and later an associate producer of the Hallmark Hall of Fame and director of Nighttime Programming for the network.
His father would bring Cunneff to the studios and he would watch and learn. “I was always fascinated with it; it always intrigued me.”
The younger Cunneff began work at 16 as a page for the Jack Paar Show. When Paar left, Cunneff remembers how everyone thought he was irreplaceable, but they hired a fellow who had hosted a game show to take over the “Tonight” show.
That fellow was Johnny Carson.
Cunneff learned about 10 minutes before most of the rest of the country that President John F. Kennedy had been shot. Word spread throughout the studio as the news department rushed to confirm details and get the news on the air, with Chet Huntley breaking in with the bulletin.
After winning a journalism prize and working for nine months in Europe with NBC TV’s “International Showtime with Don Ameche,” Cunneff briefly tried acting school, and then in December of 1965 landed a job as a program coordinator for CBS.
Working with a stopwatch, his job was to make sure the programs and the advertisements all fit together in precisely the times allotted.
He realized, “I’m good at this,” and sought other positions along those same lines. Cunneff was up for a job, one of two finalists, for a new news show the network was starting.
But he got drafted into the Army, and the job with “60 Minutes” went to the other candidate.
Upon his return from military service, CBS made Cunneff a censor. It was his job to substantiate claims in advertisements. Soon he was working on network standards, making sure the singer Charo, for example, didn’t show too much or get too risqué on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”
He tells the story of when Richard Pryor failed to show for the live broadcast of the Sullivan show. “We would do a dress rehearsal on Sunday afternoon, go to dinner, come back and do the show live,” Cunneff said. “Richard thought the dress rehearsal was taped for broadcast. He thought he was done.”
When Pryor failed to return, the crew rushed to edit the tape of the rehearsal and broadcast Pryor’s parts to the nation.
Eventually, Cunneff came to California and became more involved with aspects of the industry. As an executive, he was responsible for dozens of television shows and made for TV movies.
He developed “Helter Skelter,” the film based on Vincent Bugliosi’s book about the Manson murders. He acted in a few shows and films and theater.
Now 77, Cunneff and wife Jeanne have happily made Palmdale their home for the last 30 years. Then living in an apartment in Beverly Hills, they accompanied a friend to see his new house in Palmdale back in 1991.
They liked the area and decided to buy a house of their own. “We’re still in that house. Palmdale really worked out for us,” Cunneff said. “It was the perfect place to raise our son. I kept the apartment in Beverly Hills to work from, but then gave it up after it was damaged in the (1994) Northridge earthquake.”
In the AV, Cunneff worked for a time in radio, co-hosting a talk show on KUTY from 2005 to 2007. “It was terrifying and exhilarating at the same time,” he said. “I’m glad I did it.”
Cunneff is working on a book about the history of television, an insider’s look from one who lived the history.
I look forward to reading it.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.