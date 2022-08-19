Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I got behind on some bills, because I was out of work due to an accident. My medical bills are sky-high, but I’m trying to work with various collections agencies to get everything paid off.

Earlier today, a man called and told me I’d be going to jail if I didn’t resolve my financial problems with him that day. Needless to say, I didn’t have the funds to pay off this debt.  Who can I turn to for help to handle these people who are threatening me?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.