Dear Heloise: I got behind on some bills, because I was out of work due to an accident. My medical bills are sky-high, but I’m trying to work with various collections agencies to get everything paid off.
Earlier today, a man called and told me I’d be going to jail if I didn’t resolve my financial problems with him that day. Needless to say, I didn’t have the funds to pay off this debt. Who can I turn to for help to handle these people who are threatening me?
— Frank R., Palmdale, Calif.
Frank, there is an agency called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where you can submit a claim and they can assist you. Their phone number is (855) 411-2372.
The CFPB also has an online service where you can file a complaint at www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint. They will work with you to find a resolution for this issue.
Dear Heloise: A few years ago, I dropped the alarm company I was using, but bought several smoke detectors. My wife has a big fear of fires. To make certain the batteries never fail us, I routinely change the batteries, replacing the old ones with new ones every Labor Day. This has been our routine for almost 10 years. I don’t care if the batteries are still good after a year or not. They’re getting changed, and new ones will be installed. With a wife and three daughters, I won’t take any chances that they’ll be trapped by a fire.
— Jordan B., Dallas, Texas
Jordan, that’s a very good hint. Some things need to be routinely checked to insure the safety of everyone at home. If there happens to be a fire and everyone gets out, have a meeting place where you can all gather to make sure no one is still inside the burning house. When I was growing up, my dad told us to meet at the pine tree across the street two doors down. We never had a fire, but better safe than sorry.
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received.
