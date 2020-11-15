WEST SACRAMENTO — Carlos Ochoa of Palmdale has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s West Valley Area office.
Ochoa graduated from Palmdale High School in Palmdale in 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University-Northridge. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a sales associate for George’s Cleaners in Lancaster.
Officer Ochoa and his classmates begin their law enforcement careers with more hands-on experience than any class in Academy history. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHP closed its live-in academy in West Sacramento in March. All cadets were sent home and assigned to work in CHP Area offices. Before leaving, Ochoa and his 76 classmates, who started the Academy on Oct. 21, 2019, had completed 23 weeks of their 29-week training.
During the six months spent working in the Antelope Valley Area office, Ochoa was able to observe a wide variety of activities and tasks, enhancing his classroom work. He experienced CHP officers’ shifts in the field and also learned the administrative side of the job. He returned to the CHP Academy on Sept. 14 to complete his training.
At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Training also includes mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
Cadet instruction covers patrol operations, crash investigation, first aid and the arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.
