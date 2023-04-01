Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I just figured out an excellent way to wash the exterior of windows. All you need is a paint roller with the long-handle attachment as well as a paint tray to hold the washing liquid of your choice. Then, for drying, you just need a squeegee that also has a long handle.

I have one other tip that’s about using microfiber cloths for cleaning. Fold them before wiping for streak-free cleaning. Wadding them up in your hand is not going to do the job.

