Dear Annie 2020

Dear Readers: My comments critical of people using diabetes drugs for casual weight loss generated a storm of protest from clinically obese readers who had found a solution to their lifetime struggle with weight loss. But their letters touched on the subject I was most concerned about, which is that diabetics were suddenly unable to find the drugs that keep them alive and healthy. Below are two samples:

Dear Annie: I just read your change of thought on diabetic drugs being re-marketed for weight loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.