Dear Heloise: I work from home and have many Zoom meetings. Most last 45 minutes to an hour. I have found many things that I can put covered in an oven set to 300 or 325 F that are ready to eat by the time lunch comes around.

Here are some ideas: cut-up chicken and vegetables, baked potatoes, meatloaf, ham hash, pot pie, starting a stew or soup, frozen vegetables, steak, baked apples and so on. Just add some liquid to some dishes. If things are not quite done, they finish up quickly in the microwave or stovetop.

