About 10 years ago a family member’s father died. A World War II veteran, he succumbed to illness and age, surrounded by loved ones in his family.
My relative was appointed co-executor with a sibling and they worked diligently to divide the estate per the wishes of their father, a survivor of “The Greatest Generation” who lived a long, rewarding life after history’s biggest fight for freedom and democracy.
He had done well. His surviving family honored his wishes and instructions.
It doesn’t always work out that way. In fact, it often doesn’t end well.
Recently, a WWII veteran friend passed. All WWII veterans are nearly 100 or older now.
The man died attended by a conscientious caregiver and friends, one from the American Legion Auxiliary. They were angels at the end of his life.
An inventory of his finances revealed a series of suspicious withdrawals from his savings, which he brought to the attention of authorities. In the three months before he died, no one followed up or interviewed him.
He died, with mental clarity, until shortly before his demise.
We have gone to the authorities about this. Folks are outraged, including his congressional veterans advocate.
Any misuse of VA funds is a federal crime.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports that documented financial elder exploitation quadrupled from 2013 to 2017. I imagine it soared during the COVID years.
The average loss to an older adult was $34,500 but in 7% of cases, it was more than $100,000 — like our WWII veteran friend.
The National Center on Elder Abuse reported that in more than half the cases, the abuser is a family member and often is experiencing financial distress of their own. That sorts out as a motive, with opportunity and means.
Imagine yourself, bedridden or with limited mobility. Combine that with the inability to effect a signature and failing eyesight, but a clear enough mind to know something is drastically wrong.
I could say I hope that whomever did this to my “Greatest Generation” friend finds themselves in a similar predicament one day, but that would be wrong. Two terrible wrongs would not make it right.
I do hope, perhaps hopelessly, for accountability. As one of the executors of my friend’s estate, it’s my duty to press on.
As in homicide, just because the victim is dead, it doesn’t mean investigators should cease investigating.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker with High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed to Iraq with National Guard to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
