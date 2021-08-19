Editor’s note: Vern Lawson is on vacation. Please enjoy these “best of” Vernacular columns. This column originally ran Feb. 13, 2020.
Let the Bard and other wise wordsmen provide political talk.
I have been trying to improve political talk through 17 presidential election cycles, but the clichés keep popping up in whack-a-mole fashion.
Now that steam and smoke are rising from the feverish candidates, I’m offering some quotes to replace, “At the end of the day,” “Having said that...” “Congress members can walk and chew gum at the same time.”
Although Shakespeare was writing in the days when politics was ruled by kings and queens, these lines are still appropriate.
For Bernie Sanders, “For the privileged, equality feels like oppression.”
For Pete Buttigieg, “Unlearn your internalized prejudice.”
For Amy Klobuchar, addressing President Donald Trump, “Power corrupts.”
For Elizabeth Warren, “Gender is a social construct.”
For Joe Biden, “Don’t suck up to the unstable king.”
For Andrew Yang, “A ruler’s power comes from the people.”
Amy Klobuchar, “Listen to women.”
For Tom Steyer, “Political infighting is destroying the environment.”
For Joe Biden, addressed to Michael Bloomberg, “You can’t just take over someone else’s island.”
For Amy Klobuchar, addressed to Trump, “Take responsibility for your actions.”
For Elizabeth Warren, to Trump, “Chok’d with ambition of a meaner sort.”
Trump, addressing Buttigieg, “Having nothing, nothing can he lose.”
Trump, “I am not in a giving vein today.”
“Ill deeds are doubled with an evil word.”
“Tut! I have done a thousand dreadful things as willingly as one would kill a fly.”
From Abraham Lincoln:
“Public opinion in this country is everything.”
“It is called the Army of the Potomac but it is only McClellan’s bodyguard. … If McClellan is not using the army, I should like to borrow it for a while.”
From Adlai Stevenson, “A hypocrite is the kind of a politician who would cut up down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.”
“The problem of cat versus bird is as old as time. If we attempt to resolve it by legislation who knows but what we may be called upon to take sides as well in the age old problems of dog versus cat, bird versus bird, and even bird versus worm … The State of Illinois and its local governing bodies already have enough to do without trying to control feline delinquency.”
“A hungry man is not a free man.”
“Unreason and anti-intellectualism abominate thought. … But shouting is not a substitute for thinking and reason is not the subversion but the salvation of freedom.”
