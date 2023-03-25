Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I just read the article in your column about how to organize your closet. As the mom of a young child, I needed to be very organized. On Sunday afternoons, I would take out my ironing board and go through my closet to select five outfits for the week. If anything needed pressing, I did it then. I chose which jewelry I wanted to wear with the individual outfits, put them into individual sandwich bags and hung them on the hanger with the outfit they went with.

I then checked my nylons for runs and put my shoes under the outfits for the week. It took maybe 20 minutes to accomplish this for the week and saved me so much time every single morning.

