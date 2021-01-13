Dear Heloise: I like to buy organic potatoes that come in a bag but always heard not to store potatoes in the refrigerator.
How can I keep them from growing sprouts if they can’t be refrigerated?
— Vivien W., Sherman Oaks
Vivien, organic potatoes will start to sprout anywhere from 30 to 140 days after being harvested. They need to be stored in a cool area with a temperature of 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit and about 85% humidity. Examine them once a month to remove any sprouts. Be sure to discard any soft or mushy potatoes or those with black or green spots.
Have you given any thought to growing your own organic potatoes?
— Heloise
Pumpkin bread
Dear Heloise: My husband loves to cook and especially to bake. He love, love, loved your pumpkin bread recipe. We don’t have a copy, so would you reprint it in your column? He says he wants to make several loafs and freeze them.
— Cindy C.,
Howell, Michigan
Cindy, I love this recipe. It’s so easy to make and tastes great. You’ll need:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together all dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
You’ll find this recipe in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes..
— Heloise
