Over the last few years, the number of bees in the valley has declined. With fewer bees around, you may have a decline in fruit produced by your fruit trees and vegetables.
Many people are afraid of bees, but there is a great bee for backyard gardeners. Bees are attracted mainly to blue flowers. I plant basil in my garden and bees go crazy. Also, lavenders and rosemary are favorites of bees. Bees can be attracted to other flower colors other than blue; blue is just their first choice. Bees also need water, filling a plant saucer with water is a great source of water for bees.
If you want an alternative to the bees you are used to, you could try Orchard Mason bee. The Orchard Mason bee is not a social bee and does not develop a hive like the more common honeybees. The Orchard Mason bee is a small black bee that is native to most of the United States. In fact, there are probably over 250 different species of this bee native to California.
These bees range from the coast to the deserts. These bees pollinated plants native to California and even imported plants, until the honey bee was imported. These bees are very gentle; in fact, the male does not have a stinger and the female uses her stinger as a last resort.
The Orchard Mason bees hibernate over the winter. In early spring, the bees emerge from the nesting holes, a male from one hole and a female from a separate nest. After mating, the female begins building a nest. In order to build the nest, the female bee collects pollen and nectar from blooming flowers, pollinating plants in your garden in the process.
The female deposits one egg and some collected food is placed in a nest, which she then promptly plugs with mud. This process continues until the nest is full. The female continues at a new nesting site until it is full or the bee dies sometime in summer, from exhaustion.
In the nest, the egg hatches into a larva and eats the stored food. After a few days the larva spins a cocoon. By the end of the summer, a new adult bee emerges from the cocoon. Still sealed in the nest with mud, the adult bee hibernates until spring, and then the process starts all over again.
Orchard honey bees cannot make their own nests; they must find a suitable nesting site. If you furnish nesting sites for these bees, they will stay in the area.
If you are interested in purchasing some safe and gentle bees for your garden, the Orchard Mason bees, as well as nesting tubes and boxes, can be purchased from many different places online. They are usually available from now until early spring, while the bees are hibernating. These bees can help your garden, and they can also be fun to watch.
Many online gardening supply companies sell Orchard Mason bees and nesting boxes for the bees.
