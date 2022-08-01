Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I wanted to offer a little encouragement to “Opposites” about his relationship. You were correct in saying that sometimes relationships between opposite personality types can be the best. I’ve been in one for 28 years.

My husband and I were definite opposites when we were married. I’m an extroverted introvert, and he was definitely an extrovert, though he’s developed some introvert traits over the years. We also had vastly differing tastes in music, movies and much more. But rather than letting ourselves be limited by what we saw as differences, we used them to help each other grow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.