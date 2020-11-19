I am not what you’d call a joiner.
When I arrived in the Antelope Valley, I joined the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Then we formed a raucous Press Club for journalists in the region. Some decided the group was just a drinks and chowder organization and hangovers caused it to be disbanded.
But the Wall Street Journal has provided a special section headed “How the Covid-10 Will Change Aging and Retirement.”
I qualify as a single member by virtue of tenderly approaching my 95th birthday next month.
The Journal reported in its lede that “As the pandemic wreaks havoc on our mental and physical health, it is also quietly reshaping how Americans will face retirement and old age in the years to come.”
I can’t remember what I observed in the ever-marching years. Oh, it was the loss of memory.
The WSJ 12-page section covered such topics as “More will age at home,” “Retirees search for more income,” “Older people will benefit from a technology boom” (I’m still trying to read the manuals to properly learn how to use the new devices), “We will work longer — I’m a living example,” “What older people may be missing in their workouts,” “Taking care of your health at home.” I’m still trying to do a daily walk — if it doesn’t snow.
Some people play the stock market, but my bets have been invariably headed in the wrong direction. I could be a sterling model for a job titled “How to lose money in the market.”
“More will age at home” has become an advice staple on how to weather the pandemic. I do not attend enormous political rallies and I have a rack of masks.”
The Journal warns that “The older you are, the greater your statistical odds are of dying from the Coronavirus.” I liked the plot of the life of Benjamin Button, who grew younger with each passing year, but I can’t find the formula.
The Journal says that “(s)ince the 1990s, the percentage of people 55 and older in the labor force has risen steadily, to 40% in 2019 from 29% in 1993, according to the US Bureau of Labor. In its advice for couples, the publication says that they need to realize that whatever role they played before retirement may no longer apply. Some examples, “who decides what to eat, who arranges vacations, who makes the bed and so on.”
The strongest predictors of a good relationships among couples are “How well a partner is meeting needs, unable to imagine anyone else for a partner, strong connections to partner.”
For those of us who are single, we always have the power to watch football rather than cooking shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.