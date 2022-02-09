Hospice has become essential in the business of caring for veterans. Caring about them near the end of life has deep meaning.
It is not that veterans constitute a special protected class, although they do. Most veterans do understand they are no better, or worse, than anyone else.
But near the end of life, many things can come up. Reflections can be on the combat losses of the comrades of their youth or demons from actions of the past can revisit at unwelcome moments. It can be about making peace with your maker. It also can be about summing up achievements.
Some years back, AV community leader and Marine Art Wallace, near the end of his life, at 95, was asked his greatest achievement — and there were many.
The Iwo Jima vet responded, “We won World War II, didn’t we?”
Veteran volunteers have been on the tip of the spear, helping brother and sister vets cross the bridge. This week, Vitas Hospice honored Vietnam War Navy veteran Phil Roberts. Roberts, a young 81 who colored his beard red, white and blue for 4th of July, retired from the Navy in 1978, after 20 years. But like the best, never ended his service.
His last ship was the big carrier USS Constellation. In Japan he married Mako, 59 years ago, bringing his bride home. Like Roberts, she is a community volunteer and a Senior of the Year finalist.
This past week, Vitas Hospice awarded Phil Roberts a “Quilt of Valor,” a beautiful piece of hand-made embroidery with an eagle sewn onto it that is as big as his heart for veterans.
People in the community recognize when he rings out the “Two Bells Ceremony” for absent shipmates on patriotic holidays at area cemeteries. He belongs to the Fleet Reserve Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and serves on the AV Veterans Community Action Coalition Board.
The quilt was awarded because of his decades of service as a hospice volunteer.
“I come in and sit with the veterans,” he said. “Veterans share things with veterans that they won’t share with family. Or, we might just watch TV together while the family gets a break for an hour or so.”
It is honorable service that recalls Marine veteran Jerry Lawrence, whose service to veterans in hospice ended with his death at 80, just as the pandemic swept in during 2020 and kept him from receiving such recognition until more than a year after his death.
Lawrence’s “You Are Not Forgotten” program for AV Supportive Care, a palliative and hospice group, comforted many at the end-of-life. He brought in active duty troops in “Class A” uniforms and awarded certificates of service for veterans and their family legacy.
According to Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 240,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still with us, leaving at the rate of more than a thousand a week.
In the Antelope Valley this week, we lost one from the Greatest Generation.
Adolph Martinez served with 17th Airborne at the Battle of the Bulge. Captured twice by Nazi troops who nearly executed him, he escaped twice. He broke out of a Stalag prison camp with a buddy. When captured by a local reserve militia, they talked their way out of a police station and escaped again before reuniting with advancing Allied troops.
Martinez lived in the Antelope Valley for more than 20 years, grew a great family and became an educator, teacher and principal.
People are fortunate in the veteran community to have volunteers like Phil Roberts, still serving 44 years after his military career. And we are lucky to have known vets like Lawrence and Martinez, who always put more back into the nation’s life than ever they took.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker with High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with local National Guard to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
