Dear Heloise: I’ve always disliked soft cookies. To me, they always seem to have been taken out of the oven too early. I love a nice crisp cookie like my mother used to bake.

So, if the cookies I bought are soft, I place them in my toaster oven for three to five minutes at 350 F, and they come out crispy and warm.

