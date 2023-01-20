Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: The IRS is cautioning people to watch out for scammers who love to target taxpayers with all sorts of scams in an effort to get unsuspecting people to turn over their tax returns or even threaten them with jail time or arrest.

The scammer will also tell people that there was a problem with your tax return and ask for personal  information, including your social security number, bank account numbers and more. If such a call comes in, hang up immediately. Don’t engage them any further. Most scammers, today, are very sophisticated and know how to manipulate people. Under no circumstances are you to give them money or any personal information. No matter what they tell you, they’re lying.

