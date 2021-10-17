While reading criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the US leaving Afghanistan, I wondered how long it would take until some Americans would complain about “all those Afghanis moving into our neighborhood.”
About two weeks.
That’s all it took for some Americans to complain about “more furriners moving here.”
This, of course, in a country that has bragged about being “a nation of immigrants.”
My brother and sister are offspring once removed of some of those immigrants.
Our forefathers and mothers originated in Germany, England, and France (“Devere,” “Mach,” etc.)
All our grandparents also bragged of Native American antecedents. My wife Billye’s parents represented a classic Oklahoma-Texas background: Cherokee mother and German father.
Genealogy
Genealogy is popular in America, pretty much mandatory in at least one mainstream religion.
Sadly, bigotry is also big. These days it’s disguised as fear of an alleged “takeover” of our supposed pure white background.
Which is amusing here in California which was originally Native American followed by Hispanics.
Several native tribes occupied Kern County, including one in Oak Creek Canyon about 10 miles west of Mojave.
My late schoolmate and Mojave teacher Johnny O’Donnell was a student of these first residents, who lived, for their time, in a paradise of acorns and deer and other sustenance free for the gathering without having to wait in line at Stater Bros.
When Yankees began to filter into what is now California, the local Hispanics saw the incursion as a business opportunity rather than a time for war.
The first governors of what became this state were Hispanic under Mexican rule, and later under the Stars and Stripes.
When I hear relative newcomers to California complain about “Mexicans,” I am tempted to tell them that they were here first.
As usual, the arriving Anglos drove them out. Only to bring them back to pick our crops during World War II to replace Yankees off fighting a war.
Native-born Japanese (Nisei) were hauled-off to concentration camps, including one up the road from Mojave in Inyo County.
Many of these good citizens lost the land they had labored to farm to locals who simply stole it.
One of the ironies of importing “Braceros” from Mexico to raise our crops is that many of the farmers in the San Joaquin Valley were Armenians new to America after fleeing the first genocide of the 20th Century, perpetrated by the Turks.
The last congressman I worked for, Charles “Chip” Pashayan, was Armenian. His father made his money as a leading tire salesman in the San Joaquin Valley which allowed him to send Chip to two years at Oxford University in England.
As the sole Armenian-American serving in Congress at the time, Chip worked with his countrymen in an annual effort to get that genocide officially recognized by our government, which always failed because the US needed to be nice to the Turks for political reasons.
Chip’s efforts once included escorting the Armenian pope, in full papal regalia, into the Oval Office to meet President Ronald Reagan.
The highlight of that visit was when the pope, bearing a large medal, sort of lunged at Mr. Reagan to pin the medal to his jacket, causing a Secret Service agent to lunge at His Holiness.
As everyone in the room, including the president, suppressed smiles.
That presentation followed one by some folks from Alaska who gave Mr. Reagan a giant fish of some sort, which they carefully guarded in a large ice chest while we awaited our turn in the adjacent Roosevelt Room, admiring Teddy Roosevelt’s Nobel Peace Prize.
Founding Fathers
The growing divide in this nation about just about everything has me thinking about the Founding Fathers, the folks who created this great nation, and who are frequently cited by politicians who seem to either have never really studied American history or have forgotten what they learned.
One glaring example is the controversy over government mandates for vaccinations.
Opponents of this proven and simple life-saving medical procedure seem to believe that nothing like this has ever been done before.
Not true. The first recorded vaccination mandate was enacted by a guy named George Washington on Jan. 6, 1777, when he mandated that everyone in the US military be inoculated against smallpox.
Washington had recovered from this painful disease and wanted to protect others against it.
The mandate has been carried out ever since for everyone, and most of us have a pale circle of skin on our upper arms, our badge of safety against the disease.
Term limits
A recent letter in this paper lamented that the guy who lost the recent election was not elected president for life.
Anyone familiar with Mr. Washington would be aware that he opposed any idea of being king of our new republic, created by former British subjects, who wanted to build a nation led by leaders elected by the people rather than by unelected royalty.
Mr. Washington also unofficially set the maximum term of office at two terms, which was set in law in 1951 by the ratification of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.
That came about following the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt to four terms, which didn’t sit well with many Americans. FDR was elected to his third and fourth terms in 1940 and 1944, in the heat of World War II.
Most previous chief executives observed Washington’s two-term limit.
Eleven years after Washington delivered his farewell address, President Thomas Jefferson, often cited by admirers of the Founding Fathers, wrote:
“If some termination to the services of the chief magistrate be not fixed by the Constitution, or supplied by practice, his office, nominally four years, will in fact, become for life; and history shows how easily that degenerates into an inheritance.”
Wise words from a wise man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.