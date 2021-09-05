It occurs to me that:
Although there was no Antelope Valley Fair again this year, it was a brilliant idea to go ahead with the Kiwanis Livestock Auction — allowing our community leaders to come through again with generous bids for a good cause.
It sure will be nice when we can finally drop what has become my least favorite phrase: “due to COVID restrictions.”
The failure of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to speak against the parole of Sirhan Sirhan is another reason to push for the recall of DA George “Train Wreck” Gascón.
One would have thought that a candidate with a real chance to become the first Black governor of California would have been celebrated by our friends on the left.
I’m shocked — shocked! — that Los Angeles County is still using the AV as a dumping ground for sexual predators who should remain in prison for life.
I am old enough to remember President Jimmy Carter and the late 1970s days of “malaise” in America — you know, the good old days.
The “experts” really nailed the job report this month — predicting 720,000 new jobs compared to the actual 235,000.
The Dodgers should welcome the “Most Hated Team in Baseball” title — nobody ever hated the Milwaukee Brewers or the Seattle Mariners, neither of whom ever won a World Series.
We’re already more than halfway through the Greek alphabet on COVID variants, so what happens when we reach Omega?
I, for one, would not wish to be felled by the Mu variant.
The National Football League players should have as a message “E Pluribus Unum” on their helmets.
It’s sad to think that, with the passing of Ed Asner (Lou Grant), Betty White (Sue Ann Nivens) is the sole surviving cast member of one of the best shows in the history of television: “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
John McWhorter’s column in The New York Times — arguing that we should drop all the fads and go back to teaching kids to read with direct instruction in phonics — is right on the mark.
I’m all for reasonable COVID precautions, but Australia, where you are not supposed to stop and talk to your neighbor when out for a walk, is a bit much.
Kevin McCarthy, through his endless Trump sycophancy, is the biggest disappointment in my 41 years of following AV politics.
If every speck of racism in the US disappeared tomorrow, how many authors, columnists, cable news hosts, lecturers, professors, workplace trainers and seminar organizers would be out of work?
“Jeopardy!” needs to pick a host and move on.
Maybe Watson, the IBM computer, could take over “Jeopardy!” — he is the only one who’s never said anything offensive.
It will be even tougher for free states to compete with China in a few years — the totalitarian regime just limited kids to three hours of video games a week.
Is anyone else concerned that we’re becoming the United States of Amazon?
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
