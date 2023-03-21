Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I’ve been in staffing for over 40 years in contingency search firms, software houses, consulting organizations and major insurance companies.

For the most part, companies now require candidates at all levels to apply online. This is also true at job and career fairs. Paper resumés may well be accepted in some places, but they mostly get batched up and scanned into the resumé databases of a company’s applicant tracking system, to be viewed electronically.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.