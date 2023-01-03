Dear Annie: I am a 19-year-old woman who can’t stop thinking about this guy, “Charles.” He has been picked on for his appearance, but I think he has pretty eyes and nice hands, plus a knack for singing. But then I found out recently that he is bigoted and has texted other girls, even when he has a girlfriend. Still, he’s always on my mind, despite all the red flags waving. I obviously don’t want a relationship with Charles and wouldn’t feel anything if he got a girlfriend. In fact, I’d be much happier if I never saw or heard from him again.
Despite not liking Charles, I can’t stop looking at him, checking his social media and thinking about him. I don’t think this is a crush because I don’t want to be with him. I don’t want him in my mind; these thoughts are intrusive and unwanted, and they pop up at the most random times, even when I’m out having a good time. Thinking about Charles makes me feel depressed, guilty and nauseous, but I can’t stop doing it.
