Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Concerning Tiffany K.’s request for hints on how to lose weight, I thought your answer to seek medical advice was appropriate. However, doctors tend to have areas of special interest; therefore, not every doctor is as up-to-date as others about recent developments on obesity. As someone who has fought obesity for over 50 years, I have found that weight loss is not a “one size fits all” category. (Literally and figuratively.)

I have found the Obesity Action Coalition to be a source of reputable, reliable and current information. This national nonprofit organization “works toward helping individuals along their journey toward better health through education, advocacy, awareness and support.” I highly recommend OAC for those who are overweight, as well as those who love, work with or live with people who are overweight. (Visit their website at www.obesityaction.org.)

