Dear Heloise: Concerning Tiffany K.’s request for hints on how to lose weight, I thought your answer to seek medical advice was appropriate. However, doctors tend to have areas of special interest; therefore, not every doctor is as up-to-date as others about recent developments on obesity. As someone who has fought obesity for over 50 years, I have found that weight loss is not a “one size fits all” category. (Literally and figuratively.)
I have found the Obesity Action Coalition to be a source of reputable, reliable and current information. This national nonprofit organization “works toward helping individuals along their journey toward better health through education, advocacy, awareness and support.” I highly recommend OAC for those who are overweight, as well as those who love, work with or live with people who are overweight. (Visit their website at www.obesityaction.org.)
Dear Heloise: I have a handy hint on being able to find the right receipt when needed. I bought a medium-sized wastebasket, and I put it next to my desk. Every time I come home from shopping, I throw receipts I need to save in this basket. No more lost receipts.
Dear Readers: If your dog needs a fast freshening up, grab a box of baking soda and rub some of it through your dog’s dry fur; then brush it out. Don’t use this if your dog is on a sodium-restricted diet.
Take note that baking soda is really good for this type of cleaning and also for deodorizing. My pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” can tell you more about how to use baking soda at home. To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com. You can also get a copy by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: When changing your cat’s litter box, sprinkle a layer of baking soda first, then add the litter. This will help to reduce smells.
Cleaning outdoor furniture
Dear Heloise: The recent wildfires in Canada have left hard-to-remove spots on my outdoor furniture. A friend suggested I try hydrogen peroxide.
I rinsed the furniture off with a hose, put a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on each piece and scrubbed them with a brush. Once I rinsed them, you never would have guessed they were filthy. They really looked like new.
Dear Heloise: This is my 13-year-old Shih Tzu, Molly. She is a beautiful little girl, but as you can see, she has a gambling problem.
— Worried Mom Mary Drysdale
Readers, to see Molly and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
