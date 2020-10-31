Your fruit trees are starting to go dormant in preparation for winter. The leaves of many fruit trees may not be changing color yet; however, you need to prepare your trees for winter.
If you have harvested your fruit from your trees, you want to prepare the trees for winter. The main goal is to help the trees to slow down and finally stop growing.
The best way to help your trees and plants go dormant is to reduce the water to your trees. Check the stems near the end of the branches to make sure the stems are not drying up. If the stems are becoming brittle, then your trees still need to be watered. Here in the Antelope Valley we may need to water our trees once a month through the winter to keep the wood hydrated, unless we receive about an inch of rain each month through the winter.
Besides slowing down or stopping the water in the fall, we need to consider a fall fertilization program. Fruit trees require a fertilization program that is very low in nitrogen and high in phosphorus and potassium in the fall. We want to avoid using high nitrogen fertilizers in the fall, because nitrogen makes the plants grow new leaves and branches. This new growth can easily be killed by the first frost of the season. Any growth that is killed by winter freezes results in less growth for next spring.
We are trying to make our plants slow their growth. This is even true for our other landscape plants. You do not want to fertilize your landscape trees, shrubs or ground covers with a high nitrogen fertilizer until next spring.
The only exception is your lawns. In order to keep your lawns green through the winter, you need to apply a nitrate type of nitrogen fertilizer once a month.
Three nutrients that are best applied in fall are phosphorus, potassium and sulfur. These nutrients are very slow to move through the soil. By applying these nutrients in fall, we hope that the winter rains move the nutrients into the root zone for new growth in spring. Potassium fertilizers also can also help plants tolerate cold temperatures.
Other nutrients such as iron, zinc, magnesium and manganese can also be applied now to increase the nutrient level of the soil. These nutrients can be added to the soil; or, even better, they can be applied to the plant. If you plan to apply these nutrients directly to the plant, buy them in a liquid chelate form. A chelated nutrient is one that has been added to an activator that allows the nutrient to be absorbed directly by the plant.
Spraying a chelated fertilizer directly on to the leaves of the plant is the normal method for applying a chelated fertilizer. Spraying a chelated fertilizer directly onto the tree prevents the fertilizer from being tied up in the soil and becoming unavailable to the plant.
For fruit trees, roses or any plant that loses its leaves in the winter, the best time to apply a chelated fertilizer is at leaf drop. This means when the plant is starting to lose its leaves, spray the plant. When the leaves fall off, they leave a small wound that the nutrients can enter very easily. I spray the trees with water and if the leaves are easily knocked off the tree, the tree is in the leaf drop stage.
As soon as the leaves have fallen off your trees, I find it best to spray dormant oil on the trees. Dormant oil will suffocate insects and their eggs that might be overwintering in the crevasses on the bark. If you have problems with mildew or any other fungal diseases, remove any remaining dried fruit hanging on your trees, we call them mummies. Rake up and remove all the leaves and spray with a fungicide to kill any remaining spores.
For young trees, you can also apply a mixture of white latex paint (water-based) and water, about equal amounts of each to the truck and lower branches. A common disease is sunscald where trucks and lower branches of trees receive too much sun in winter when there are no leaves on the trees. The light reflects off our light colored soil and damages the trees.
It is best to prune your trees in late January. However, now is the time to remove dead, damaged or diseased branches. We remove these branches now because it is easier to identify the dead and diseased branches. When the tree is dormant, it is harder to identify dead and diseased branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.