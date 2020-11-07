Dear Readers: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. This month is dedicated to helping older pets find their forever homes. When most people decide to add a furry, funny friend to the family, they think of puppies and kittens.
But, what about an older dog or cat? Senior pets often spend a long time in shelters or rescues waiting to be adopted, if they are adopted at all. They deserve a second chance.
The shelter may offer a lower adoption fee for a senior dog or cat. Senior pets may have health challenges and will need regular vet care, including a dental exam and bloodwork. But an older pet is calmer, usually housebroken and looking for a warm lap to snuggle into.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: Kenny is my three-year-old rescue kitty at 16.2 pounds and over three feet long. He is half Maine Coon and half Siamese. When his previous owners found out he had a urinary tract blockage, they told the vet to put him down. The vet did the surgery and gave him to a rescue group. He loves to be cuddled and brushed.
— Judy P., via email
