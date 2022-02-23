On a Sunday afternoon in 1972, some of us were at Stilwell Hall drinking 3.2 beer and Pabst, while others who tried to get some extra sack time, were hiding out in the barracks at Ft. Ord.
We hid, sometimes under our bunks, just to be out of sight of the duty sergeant, who was looking for us to do something like sweep something, wax a hall with a buffer or paint a rock for the captain. We wanted to nap, but had to hide to get it.
Then a great clanging started, like cymbals, but they were trash can lids. There were several drill sergeants, not just the duty guy.
“Get up!” “Get out!”
The hiding was over. We stumbled out of our cinder block, buff-colored barracks and assembled out in the company street in our Sunday blue jeans and shower shoes. The sergeants had been drinking. Why we were in formation was a mystery to be revealed.
“None of you pukes are going to Vietnam,” bellowed one drill sergeant in a “Smokey Bear” campaign hat and Hawaiian shirt. “War’s over for the Army. You just got over.”
And the sergeants were glad we did. They had all been to Vietnam.
Getting over was always a desired outcome. It meant you won the lottery. The Vietnam War continued for a couple of years, but it would be the Air Force and Navy dropping bombs and napalm, not the grunts out in the boonies with the support pukes in the “rear with the gear.”
My time would be as a paratrooper and chiefly as a cavalry scout on the East German border, about 300 miles west of Ukraine. Some of it was hazardous duty, airborne and armored operations, but it was cold war, not hot combat. And like the drunken sergeant said, I “got over.”
Lots of us had older brothers and buddies who did not “get over” or skate. They lost the draft lottery and they had been in hot combat, in the jungle and highlands and rice paddies. The ones not among the 58,000 dead returned “to the world,” most considered themselves Iucky enough to have survived. Many felt unwelcome or unappreciated “back in the world.”
I met my friend Vic Czito when I was 20 and he was 25, introduced by my best school years friend, Mark Mooney. It was 49 years ago and we met over smokes atop what would be the Ronald Reagan State Building where both men worked.
I had just finished jump school in Army Europe. Our age difference meant Vic fought in Vietnam, on the rivers, with what was called the “brown water” Navy.
“I was scared the whole time, frightened out of my wits,” he said, decades later.
His gunboat sailed up the Perfume River to relieve the siege of Hue City. American Marines and South Vietnamese paratroopers fought a savage battle to retake the city. Vic’s gunboat was delivering ammunition and picking up the dead. Bullets hitting the boat sounded like buckets of bolts, he said.
At this age, nearing 70, one gets used to losing people. Many who served in Vietnam are lost to us sooner than others. It’s a combination of things, tobacco, alcohol, substance abuse, Agent Orange, old wounds, suicide — an after-burn of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Vic, a strong, street-smart man with a wicked sense of humor, did reasonably well. He held good jobs and managed alcohol without it managing him. He raised a family and read thousands of books. Without much formal education, he could hold his own with PhDs. He found lasting love with his tough and tender final bride, Susan. Among his last and lasting words to her were, “You are the best friend I have ever had.”
It doesn’t get much better than that.
I “got over” having to go to Vietnam. It is less easy getting over losing my friends who served in Vietnam.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
