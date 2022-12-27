Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When I am cooking on the stove and want to add a bit more oil to a pan, particularly to a frying pan, I am always afraid of slippage that may cause me to overpour, until I thought of a plan. I put several rubber bands around my olive oil and canola oil bottles for a nonslip grip. Sure enough, no more fear of slippage.

 — Priscilla Zanni, Vancouver, Wash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.