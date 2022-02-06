Remember the red-light cameras in the Valley a few years ago?
Designed to combat the very real problem of bad drivers blowing through red lights, the cameras ended up doing more harm than good.
Drivers either sped through intersections to beat the light or abruptly slammed on their brakes before entering an intersection the instant the light turned from green to yellow.
Neither is a safe driving strategy.
Accidents went up instead of down, and across the country red-light cameras disappeared as quickly as they had popped up.
I used to deliberately circumnavigate those red-light camera intersections to avoid getting a ticket or getting into an accident.
Now our friends in Washington have a plan they say will dramatically decrease traffic fatalities on America’s highways: Speed cameras.
It sounds like a good idea — cameras capture images of cars exceeding a certain speed, usually 10 mph above the legal limit, and agencies mail speeding tickets to the drivers.
What could go wrong?
Unlike the red-light cameras, which caused accidents, the speed cameras do appear to make the roads safer. But there’s a catch.
The cameras are woefully inaccurate. According to a Chicago Tribune investigation, more than half of that city’s cameras were giving out faulty tickets.
When the camera snaps a picture, triggered by a speeding car, it often captures more than one car and cannot distinguish which one is the speeder. Thus, it is left to the ticket writer, reviewing the image, to basically guess which car was speeding.
Other times the cameras ticketed drivers for exceeding school zone speeds when school was not in session.
According to Reason magazine, the problem was so bad in Washington, a DC Office of the Inspector General wrote a report recommending the cameras be discontinued. That was in 2014, and the cameras are still there.
Before spending billions to install these cameras across the country, the government needs to perfect the system so as to avoid ticketing millions of people unfairly.
The cameras are and certainly will be a cash grab for government as the fines roll in.
That’s OK if the people are fined for what they’ve actually done.
———
Are you watching the Winter Olympics?
I haven’t watched the winter competitions in years, but I used to like to watch the skiing and skating, and most everyone alive at the time remembers where they were when the US beat the Soviets in hockey in 1980.
Back in the day, ABC had a wonderful Saturday afternoon program called “Wide World of Sports,” which often showed skiing or skating and raised national interest in those sports.
You knew who the best athletes were when the Olympics rolled around.
The show’s opening was legendary: “Spanning the globe to bring you the endless variety of athletic competition — the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”
I don’t remember the image for the thrill of victory, but the agony of defeat image is indelible — some poor guy crashing off the ski-jumping ramp.
In those pre-cable, pre-ESPN days, we didn’t have sports 24-7. It was a huge deal to watch a “Game of the Week” during baseball season or some skiing from beautiful (even in black and white) Innsbruck, Austria, in winter.
A weekly NBA game would begin at Christmastime.
Now, like so much else, games in all sports are available at the click of a remote. We’re oversaturated with it, just like with news — you can’t get away from it.
Add to all of that the decision by the International Olympic Committee to award the games to a communist dictatorship and it’s no wonder the Games have lost their luster for many people.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
