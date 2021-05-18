Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 89F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.