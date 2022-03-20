It occurs to me that:
This is column No. 5609.
It’s been a while since we’ve felt this inspired (Ukraine) and this nervous (Putin).
I note that Palmdale released its crime stats the other day; perhaps Lancaster could do the same.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is considering retiring — I can personally assure him that retirement is grand and that he probably ought to just go ahead and do it.
Looks like a decent wildflower season shaping up.
I never thought I’d see the day it took $61 to fill a Honda Civic.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Twitter and Facebook — which silenced the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in October of 2020 — to apologize now that even The New York Times has acknowledged the laptop story was not “Russian disinformation.”
The social media giants quite literally “meddled in the election.”
Despite a lifetime of reading about it and talking to people who lived through World War II, only now do I believe I truly understand what 1939 felt like.
Putin is Hitler, Zelenskyy is Churchill.
Even Arnold Schwarzenegger was lifted to inspiring rhetoric by the war in Ukraine.
I think one can wish trans people well and still state unequivocally that it is unfair that biological male swimmer Lia Thomas (ranked 442nd last year as a man) won a national championship in the women’s competition this year.
The good news is that about 98% of commenters on the swimming story in the far-left Washington Post wrote that that it is unfair for Thomas to compete as a woman, many saying she is doing more harm than good for trans people.
I will never figure out how Facebook works, but suddenly I’m getting multiple daily “Old Baseball Pics” from the 1920s to the 1970s, and they are fantastic.
I agree with the federal judge who said that the Yale Law students who shouted down and even physically threatened the guests and host of a free speech debate on campus should be disqualified from consideration for future clerkships due to lack of character and judicial temperament.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, seems to have an insurmountable problem with the lunatic, openly pro-Putin fringe of the Republican Party in the House.
The bill dubbed by the media as the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill never says, “Don’t say gay.”
In our rightful push to do anything we can to stop Vladimir Putin, we should make sure not to scapegoat innocent Russian people living in America.
Tough basketball season for me — no Syracuse Orange in the NCAA tournament or even the NIT, and Coach Jim Boeheim (who took over when I was a sophomore in 1976) suffered his first losing season (16-17).
Hang on to your political campaign memorabilia — A James Cox/Franklin D. Roosevelt (the losing 1920 Democratic ticket) just sold for $185,850.
If the AV weather was like Friday’s all year round, everyone would want to live here and none of us could afford it.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
