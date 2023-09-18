Hints from Heloise

Today’s Sound Off is about a new scam in town:

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam that’s starting to pop up, and it’s fooled a number of unsuspecting folks. It goes like this: Out of the blue, you suddenly cannot turn off your computer. It appears to be frozen. Then you get a call from either the manufacturer of your computer or your bank (or both). They tell you the amount in your checking or savings account and use some form of pretext to ask you for more information, such as passwords or other personal details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.