Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I must disagree with your advice to “Brokenhearted in Ohio.” These adult children should not have to be reminded to call or send a card to their grandmother on her birthday or any holiday. They are being very disrespectful, no matter how busy their lives are.

Beyond her apparent focus on expensive gifts from the past, Grandma likely feels unloved, disrespected and forgotten. We need to show more love and attention to older adults because they truly are easily forgotten. This Ohio grandmother feels more hurt in her heart than bitterness or jealousy, and my heart hurts for her, too.

